Natalie Gelman to Headline at the Community Center November 14

Singer/Songwriter ends her “Moth to the Flame” Tour in Sonoma

Sonoma, California. The Sonoma Community Center will present an intimate concert experience featuring touring singer/songwriter Natalie Gelman. Local Dan Martin will open the show, which will take place on Friday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Natalie Gelman is a New York City native who has no fear of taking her performances from a subway platform to premier stages across the country. She now calls Ojai, California, home. Gelman has shared the stage with the talents of Wyclef, Bon Jovi, Jackson Browne, and many more.

Gelman’s newest album, “Moth to the Flame” (Blue Élan Records), was released on vinyl in March of 2022. The full-length album features thirteen songs, eleven of which are co-writes with producer Charlie Midnight (Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry). The collection is a sublimely melodic and heartfelt blend of polished production, telepathic musicianship, and finely crafted pop with emotionally raw lyrics and storytelling.

“I’ll be playing favorites from my most recent album, as well as sharing newer songs written from recent life experiences,” Gelman said. “I try to share my songs openly and with as much vulnerability as I can muster that day – listening room shows like this one offer a unique opportunity to tap into the tender truth of what inspired a song and share that experience in the performance in a way that may inspire the listener as well.”

Pairing Sonoma’s Dan Martin with Natalie Gelman is a natural match, both musically and in spirit. His sound is rich with laid-back energy and musical craftsmanship, the kind that draws people in and gets them swaying. Meanwhile, Natalie Gelman’s music blends folk-pop storytelling with heartfelt emotion, carried by her expressive voice and lyrical sincerity.

Sonoma Valley will close out Gelman’s short Northern California tour. The Center’s Room 110 will be transformed into an intimate music venue for the evening.

“Listening rooms are my favorite venues to play and I’m excited to have this opportunity to share my work with Sonoma Valley,” she said. “The world feels so overwhelming these days, but I always find that what connects us is stronger than what drives us apart.”

Natalie Gelman will perform in Room 110 at the Sonoma Community Center on Friday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m. Local Dan Martin will open the show. General admission is $20. The Center is located at 276 East Napa Street. For more information and tickets, visit SonomaCommunityCenter.org.