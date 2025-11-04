High wind Warning Issued for Our Area

NOAA has issued a Wind Advisory for our area, beginning tonight and into Wednesday. Gusty southerly wind at 35-55 mph, with isolated gusts of 65 mph.

Tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in isolated power outages. Be prepared with flashlights and extra batteries.

About Advisories and Warnings

A High Wind Warning is issued when winds are expected to be 40 mph or more, and if wind gusts are expected to be 58 mph or more. These warnings help us get ready for the possibility of property damage, disruptions to outdoor activities, or issues with transportation, such as roads being closed because of fallen trees or power lines.

In places where there’s a bigger chance of wildfires, fast winds can make things much more dangerous. When it’s very windy and dry, the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning. This lets you know that the risk of wildfire is extremely high. If you receive a Red Flag Warning, get ready to leave the area quickly if a wildfire occurs.

Some wind events are more moderate, causing NWS to issue an “Advisory” or “Watch,” in which case you should be cautious when you are outside.

Dangerous wind speeds can directly impact people, homes and vehicles. During a high wind event:

If you see a downed power line, STAY AWAY and call 9-1-1 immediately. You can be killed or seriously injured if you touch or approach a downed power line. Avoid anything that may be touching downed power lines, including tree branches, vehicles, or puddles or pools of water which can conduct electricity.

If you are outside:

Watch for flying debris, such as street signs and tree limbs.

Take cover next to a building or under shelter.

Stay clear of roadways and train tracks – a gust may blow you into danger

Use handrails when available – avoid elevated areas such as roofs.

Driving during a high wind event