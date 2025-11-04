Wake UP Sonoma Meeting About Strengthening Community – Nov. 15

BE PART OF THIS ACTION TO STRENGTHEN COMMUNITY!

Snack, talk and listen

NOVEMBER 15, 2025 – 11:00-1:00 Burlingame Hall

HEAR FROM SOME LOCAL VOICES, BRAINSTORM AND GET QUESTIONS ANSWERED ON HOW WE CAN:

Support Sonoma Immigrant Community as Allies

Be Part of the Community Safety-Net against ICE

Create Neighborhood watch/Neighborhood Pods

Address Food Insecurity – what can you do to help

Keep us fed!

THIS CONVERSATION WILL MATTER.

Sonoma Valley is the core of Wake UP Sonoma’s local action power. Showing up for these conversations tells our provider partners that what they are doing matters and we are here to support them.

We will not react – We will plan together to keep us safe.

We will create strategic shields against the inhumanity of ICE,

We will use Mutual Aid to combat hunger.

WE ARE, neighbors helping neighbors against the regime.

Provider Partners who will be part of the conversation:

NBRRN (North Bay Rapid Response Network)

Catalyst Fund CEO, Angela Ryan

Sonoma County BOS – Rebecca Hermosillo and Betsy Chavez.

Sonoma Immigrant Services – pending

La Luz Center ED, Leonardo Lobato

Submit your questions ahead of time when you register using the QR Code or Link, or just bring them Engage in conversation, problem-solving- questions and ideas!

