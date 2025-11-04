Wake UP Sonoma Meeting About Strengthening Community – Nov. 15

BE PART OF THIS ACTION TO STRENGTHEN COMMUNITY!
Snack, talk and listen
NOVEMBER 15, 2025 – 11:00-1:00 Burlingame Hall
HEAR FROM SOME LOCAL VOICES, BRAINSTORM AND GET QUESTIONS ANSWERED ON HOW WE CAN:
- Support Sonoma Immigrant Community as Allies
- Be Part of the Community Safety-Net against ICE
- Create Neighborhood watch/Neighborhood Pods
- Address Food Insecurity – what can you do to help
- Keep us fed!
THIS CONVERSATION WILL MATTER.
Sonoma Valley is the core of Wake UP Sonoma’s local action power. Showing up for these conversations tells our provider partners that what they are doing matters and we are here to support them.
- We will not react – We will plan together to keep us safe.
- We will create strategic shields against the inhumanity of ICE,
- We will use Mutual Aid to combat hunger.
- WE ARE, neighbors helping neighbors against the regime.
Provider Partners who will be part of the conversation:
- NBRRN (North Bay Rapid Response Network)
- Catalyst Fund CEO, Angela Ryan
- Sonoma County BOS – Rebecca Hermosillo and Betsy Chavez.
- Sonoma Immigrant Services – pending
- La Luz Center ED, Leonardo Lobato
Submit your questions ahead of time when you register using the QR Code or Link, or just bring them Engage in conversation, problem-solving- questions and ideas!
