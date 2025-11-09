Veterans Holiday Market November 15 – 16

Support Local Veterans in Need

VFW Auxiliary Post 1943 is hosting the 3rd Annual Veterans Holiday Market at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First Street West, Sonoma, Saturday November 15 from 10 am – 4pm, and Sunday November 16 from 10 am-3pm. This two-day event is free and open to the public, with a special invitation to military and veteran families. The proceeds will help local veterans in need.

There will be a table to “Make a Veteran a Christmas Card. ” The cards will be delivered to veterans throughout the community, including local assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

Live music by The AJs and harpist Patricia Noel.

The VFW Auxiliary is an all-volunteer service organization made up of the spouses, parents, brothers, sisters and grandparents of the men and women who served in combat overseas. Nearly 470,000 members in more than 3,600 Auxiliaries across the nation work to improve the lives of veterans, service members, their families and their communities through volunteer projects, patriotic programs, youth scholarships and activities that support veterans in the North Bay area.

WE ARE VETERAN FAMILIES HELPING VETERANS.

Since 1934, the members of the Sonoma VFW Auxiliary, Post 1943, have provided assistance to veterans and their families, worked countless hours of service to instill patriotism in youth, provide support to the California Veterans Home in Yountville and to veterans in local assisted living. We also make sure to support veterans issues on Capitol Hill. Our donations include toys and monetary donations for Toys for Tots, Christmas gifts and cards to Yountville Veterans Home, and clothing and food drives for Emergency Service organizations. Our Relief Fund provides funds for shelter and personal items to veterans and their families with immediate need to help them through hard times. Ninety-one percent of our fundraising activities go to support veterans.

VFW Auxiliary 1943 is a federally chartered 501(c)19; Tax ID #94-6089710 vfwpost1943.org