Veterans Day Celebration Tuesday Morning with Breakfast

By Anna Pier

Veterans Day 2025, the 107th anniversary of the original Armistice Day celebration, will be observed at 11 am at the Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First Street West in Sonoma. The ceremony is sponsored by local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1943, the VFW Auxiliary, and American Veterans (AMVETS).

VFW Post 1943 and Sonoma Valley Hospital invite the public to breakfast at 10 am preceding the 11 am ceremony. SVH’s Vitality Cafe is sending over fruit platters, yogurt and granola to complement the pastries provided by the VFW. Between 150 and 200 attendees are expected.

Keynote speaker of the event is Sonoman Gene Campagna, an Army vet who served in Vietnam as a RTO, a radio man, in a very active infantry unit. Fellow Vet Fred Coglitzer said “Campagna is a survivor.” Campagna currently serves as Chaplain of the local VFW post, making visits to vets who are hospitalized or ill or needing help in other facilities.

The original event was a celebration of the armistice between the Allied Nations and Germany which took effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, November 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.” The first celebration of “Armistice Day” occurred on November 11, 1919, under President Woodrow Wilson.

Far from experiencing an end to all wars, two decades later the world was hurtling into what became known as World War II; a few years after the end of WW II in 1945, US forces were involved in the Korean War. In 1954, the 83rd Congress, at the urging of the Veterans service organizations, replaced “Armistice” with “Veterans” and November 11th became a day to honor American Veterans of all wars.