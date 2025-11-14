Boys and Girls Club Announces Toy Drive

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley is excited to announce its annual Holiday Toy Drive from November 15 to December 10! We are seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys to bring holiday cheer to local children and families in need.

SHOP LOCALLY: Purchase toys from The Toy Shop at 201 W Napa St., Ste. #1, Sonoma

DROP-OFF TOYS: Drop off new, unwrapped toys at one of our collection bins located at participating businesses around town, listed below.

TOY COLLECTION LOCATIONS:

Perlé at 457 1st St. West, Sonoma

Refill Madness – 500 West Napa St., Sonoma

Sebastiani Theatre – 476 1st St. East, Sonoma

Sonoma Police Department – 175 1st St. West, Sonoma

Sonoma Valley Fire – 630 2nd St. West, Sonoma

Songbird Parlour – 14301 Arnold Dr #3, Glen Ellen

Sonoma’s Best Modern Mercantile – 1190 E Napa St., Sonoma

Sonoma Cheese Factory – 2nd W Spain St., Sonoma

Syngery Dental Group – 660 3rd St. West, Sonoma

All toys collected will be distributed to local youth and families at our Winter Wonderland event on December 13th at Maxwell Clubhouse where they can pick out a special gift for the holidays.