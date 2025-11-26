Praxis Event: Aaron Perry – Our Biggest Deal: Pathways to Planetary Prosperity

Event Date: December 4, 2025

Time: 4:00 pm

This program is Live on zoom from Boulder, CO

Tickets: $20 – $15 for Praxis members.

Humanity is locked in a titanic struggle between two clashing world-views, two competing “realities.” One is set to doom humanity in this century; the other promises a rebirth, a recommitment to community, humanity, and our planet. Aaron writes about Regenerative stewardship, leadership with a conscious understanding of the transformation that needs to take place in order to secure a habitable planet for future generations and a compassionate community that works for the common good. In his book, Our Biggest Deal, Aaron is clear that transforming our economy is the most pressing problem we face, and the essays penned by many thought leaders and activists that he invited to contribute to this book, present a wealth of examples of how we can transform what John Perkins (one of the book’s contributors) calls a “Death economy into a Life Economy.” Ecology, Economy, and Empathy are are important concepts in addressing the polycrisis we we find ourselves inhabiting in the 21st century, and Aaron has brought a wealth of knowledge and community together in creating a guidebook for the times.

Our program will delve into some of the important ideas in the book, which is a booster shot for all who are doing the work of transforming our world to one that works for all. This is a Praxis discussion!

Aaron William Perry is an author, entrepreneur, and founder and executive director of the Y on Earth Community podcast series. He has launched and led companies in the local and organic food, energy, and wellness sectors and has also advised many other companies in this sector. He holds a Masters degree from the University of Colorado where he studied philosophy, Germanistiks, Environmental Policy and Sustainable Economics. He has also studied herbal medicine, Permaculture, Biodynamics, and Indigenous wisdom. He is the author of Viriditas, Y on Earth, and a series of children’s books.

