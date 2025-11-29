 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Santa on the Radio: KSVY December 2, 5-7pm

Santa on the Radio 2025
Live on KSVY Sonoma 91.3 FM
Tuesday, December 2 • 5–7 PM

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus return to the KSVY studio for a beloved community tradition—two hours of live calls, holiday wishes, and pure Sonoma Valley magic.

Call in: 707-933- 9133

Listen: 91.3 FM locally or stream at ksvy.org
This event is free, fun, and open to all ages.
Kids can call to talk with Santa, share their wish list, or simply say hello.
Big kids (adults) are welcome to join in the cheer too!

How to participate:

  • Mark your calendar
  • Share this event
  • Call in during the show
  • Spread the joy

Presented by KSVY Sonoma 91.3 FM — Community Radio for everyone.

