First Installment of Property Tax Due Today

December 10, 2025 is the last day to pay the first installment of property tax without incurring a penalty. Payments must be either made online or postmarked by today.

The second installment is due by April 10, 2026 at the latest. Failure to pay property tax results in not only penalties, but potentially the placing of lien on property by the County of Sonoma. When a lien is placed, it must be cleared (ie: paid) before a property can legally change hands.

For information about how to pay your property tax online, CLICK HERE