Public Invited to Live Nativity at SVC Church

A Live Nativity event will be held at the Sonoma Valley Community Church, 181 Chase Street, Sonoma on Saturday, December 13. There will be two performances, one at 5 p.m. and a second at 6 p.m.. Each performance will take place outside, next to the church Sanctuary at the corner of 2nd Street East and Chase Street, rain or shine. Both performances are free and the public is invited to come share in the joyous Christmas celebration.

Each enactment will be a traditional Live Nativity with a minimum of two camels (plus a newborn baby boy camel) and, of course, Joseph walking with Mary on a donkey, plus sheep, and other assorted barn animals. There will be Wise Men, lots of Angels and Shepherds, and an orator telling the story as the actors pantomime. The cast comes from several churches, including Spanish Language congregations.