Wake Up Sonoma and Sonoma County Democrats Plan Friday Noon Vigil for Peace

Wake UP Sonoma AND Sonoma County Democrats supports the call for Congress to fulfill its constitutional duty to investigate and hold the President accountable for abuses of power and violations of the rule of law.
No President is above the Constitution. Article II, Section 4 exists for moments like this. When executive power is abused and democratic institutions are put at risk, Congress must act.
Not for party.
Not for politics.
But for democracy.
History will remember who upheld the Constitution — and who didn’t.
NO WAR ON VENEZUELA
REIGN IN TRUMP – STOP THESE CONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATIONS
DEMAND CONGRESS HOLD HIM ACCOUNTABLE
SHOW UP – SONOMA PLAZA WEEKLY VIGIL
NOON ON FRIDAY JANUARY 9TH
BRING YOUR SIGNS AND YOUR OUTRAGE!
We want healthcare, not war
We want childcare, not war
We want personal freedoms, not war
We want bodily autonomy, not war
We want to protect our local communities from illegal kidnapping, not war
We want due process, not war
IMPEACH TRUMP!
Call your member of Congress. Demand an immediate end to U.S. military action in Venezuela.
Protect civilians. Respect sovereignty.
U.S. Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121
Be First to Comment