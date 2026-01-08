Wake Up Sonoma and Sonoma County Democrats Plan Friday Noon Vigil for Peace

Wake UP Sonoma AND Sonoma County Democrats supports the call for Congress to fulfill its constitutional duty to investigate and hold the President accountable for abuses of power and violations of the rule of law.

No President is above the Constitution. Article II, Section 4 exists for moments like this. When executive power is abused and democratic institutions are put at risk, Congress must act.

Not for party.

Not for politics.

But for democracy.

History will remember who upheld the Constitution — and who didn’t.

NO WAR ON VENEZUELA

REIGN IN TRUMP – STOP THESE CONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATIONS

DEMAND CONGRESS HOLD HIM ACCOUNTABLE

SHOW UP – SONOMA PLAZA WEEKLY VIGIL

NOON ON FRIDAY JANUARY 9TH

BRING YOUR SIGNS AND YOUR OUTRAGE!

We want healthcare, not war

We want childcare, not war

We want personal freedoms, not war

We want bodily autonomy, not war

We want to protect our local communities from illegal kidnapping, not war

We want due process, not war

IMPEACH TRUMP!

Call your member of Congress. Demand an immediate end to U.S. military action in Venezuela.

Protect civilians. Respect sovereignty.

U.S. Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121