Third Street West Bike Boulevard Project Update

Creating a connected neighborhood corridor for people walking, biking, and driving.

Project Overview

The Third Street West Bike Boulevard Project is part of the City of Sonoma’s Citywide Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements Project (CIP T-6), funded primarily through the Go Sonoma program.

Rather than constructing a separate bicycle path or removing vehicle access, the project improves Third Street West as a bike boulevard—a neighborhood street where people bicycling and driving share the roadway. The goal is to create a continuous north-south connection between the Fryer Creek Trail and the Sonoma Bike Path while maintaining access for residents, visitors, deliveries, emergency vehicles, and other motorists.

The project includes a series of coordinated improvements along the corridor designed to improve visibility, encourage slower vehicle speeds appropriate for a shared neighborhood street, and make it easier for people walking and bicycling to travel through the area.

Planned Improvements

Speed cushions at selected locations

Painted curb extensions

Enhanced crosswalks

Bicycle wayfinding signs and pavement markings (including sharrows)

Accessibility improvements, including curb ramp upgrades

Intersection improvements at Andrieux Street and Bettencourt Street

Together, these improvements create a connected neighborhood route linking the Fryer Creek Trail, Sonoma Bike Path, nearby neighborhoods, schools, and the Sonoma Plaza.

Planning and public review included presentations to the Traffic Safety Committee, Sonoma County Transportation Authority/Climate Authority committees and Board of Directors, and other public meetings as part of the project amendment and design process. Links to those presentations are provided below.

Timeline is subject to change as design and construction progress.

Funding

The Third Street West Bike Boulevard is being constructed as part of the City’s Citywide Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements Project (CIP T-6), which is funded primarily through approximately $1.6 million in Go Sonoma transportation grant funding, with a required City match of approximately $227,000 for construction.

In addition to construction funding, the project includes engineering design costs. Because the Third Street West Bike Boulevard is one component of the larger Citywide Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements Project, engineering design has been completed under a single professional services contract that supports the overall project rather than individual improvements.

In April 2026, the City Council approved a contract amendment to update the engineering design for the Third Street West Bike Boulevard. Additional information, including the amendment and associated costs, is available in the April 15, 2026 City Council meeting agenda materials.

Transportation grant funds are restricted to eligible transportation improvement projects and cannot be redirected to unrelated City services, roadway maintenance, or other municipal priorities. Because this project is funded through Go Sonoma, it was also required to be identified in the City’s Active Transportation Plan and approved through the Sonoma County Transportation Authority’s grant amendment process.