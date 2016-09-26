Sonoma City Council seeks public input on City Manager hire

Posted on September 26, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With the job of Sonoma City Manager now open, the City Council is inviting public input on what qualities it should consider when choosing the candidate to take on City Hall’s top job.

Carol Giovanatto resigned the $165,000 post and will leave in December. Applications for the position close at the end of September and the interview schedule will begin in October. A recruitment firm has been hired to manage the process, and present a short list of qualified candidates to the Council.

The public is invited to participate in a dialog during the City Council meeting on October 3. The agenda will include time for the public to comment on the “preferred attributes, characteristics and knowledge base needed for the new City Manager”.

Comments may be emailed to City Clerk Rebekah Barr ([email protected] ) for distribution at the Council meeting.

Officially, the City Manager’s mission is to manage all City operations, implement Council policy, make recommendations to Council on policy and other matters, supervise all property and assets under control of the City, and prepare the annual budget.

The City Manager currently oversees Administration, Human Resources, Economic Development, Budget, Cemetery sales and Successor (to redevelopment) Agency.