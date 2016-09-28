Vote to solve housing crisis

Posted on September 28, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Planning Commission and the City Council both had the opportunity to retain two apartments in the Sonoma Court Shops complex near the Plaza as long-term rentals. Both failed to do so, allowing these units to convert to vacation rentals. Why? Apparently, two Councilmembers thought these units would be too noisy for renters. Given the housing crisis, shouldn’t the marketplace determine if that is true?

Thank you to Councilmember Rachel Hundley for bringing this issue before the Council for review, giving the Council the opportunity to do the right thing and overturn the Planning Commission. However, that didn’t happen. Thank you to Mayor Gallian and Councilmember Hundley for voting to keep these units as long-term housing. Councilmembers Agrimonti and Cook voted to convert to vacation rentals, while Gary Edwards had to recuse himself, which enabled the Planning Commission decision to stand.

Please remember this decision when you vote in November. We need a City Council that does more than give lip service to the housing crisis. We need Councilmembers who are willing to pursue the mission of adding to our housing inventory so that those who work locally can live locally. Amy Harrington and Jack Wagner, who are both running for City Council, understand this need. Maybe it’s time for new voices and new ideas.

Christine Missmer, Sonoma