Under new management; Code enforcement revenue; FISH to the rescue and more

Posted on September 29, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With the job of Sonoma City Manager now open, the City Council is inviting public input on what qualities it should consider when choosing the candidate to take on City Hall’s top job. Carol Giovanatto resigned the $165,000 post and will leave in December. The public is invited to participate in a dialog about her successor during the City Council meeting on October 3. Folks will get their customary three minutes each, but at least the item is on the agenda, so councilmembers can listen to citizens “preferred attributes, characteristics and knowledge base needed” for the new hire… But is it too little input, too late? The search firm hired to fill the slot is working with a job description long ago written, and will have already closed the process by the time the meeting is held. With interviews being lined up for October, the public input will, at best, inform some of questions asked by the councilmembers in those interviews… The timeline is such that the current councilmembers will make the final choice. But what if one or two new councilmembers are elected next month? The he, she or they out of office would help make a huge decision — and have no part of its results. The newly elected he, she or they would work with the new manager for four years — but have no say in the decision.

An update to our recent story on Sonoma Code Enforcement. Patrick Galvin’s office has collected a total of $14,822.40 since May. The latest figures include both overdue renewal fees and initial license fees owed by new contractors doing business in the City. Another problem category: “new tour bus firms delivering tourists to the city, many of which have failed to obtain the proper license,” he said. “In addition to license fees owed, contractors operating in the City are subject to a $250/day fine for each day they remain delinquent on their license requirement.”… That figure does not include a $73 late charge for The Sun’s newsrack fee, according to our Full Disclosure Department. The check, as they say, is in the mail.

For the 11th consecutive year, Nugget Markets, which now includes Somoma Market and Glen Ellen Market in its 15-store operation, was recognized by “Fortune” as #13 on the list of the nation’s “100 Best Companies to Work For.” The magazine praised “a positive, fun-loving team atmosphere, and industry-leading wages and health care benefits,” but there’s one fact particularly appreciated by nervous Sonoma employees after the take-over: “during its 90-year history, Nugget has never had a single layoff.”

Did you know that low income families and single mothers in the bottom 20 percent of income earners spend 14 percent of their income on disposable diapers? And since WIC or food stamps can’t be used to buy diapers, that amount represents a significant economic strain. Enter FISH, the amazing Springs-based nonprofit, which has expanded its support to new mothers within the Sonoma Valley. In addition to food, rides, clothing, medical equipment and rental assistance, FISH (Friends in Sonoma Helping) is now collaborating with Sonoma Valley Community Health Center to provide diapers to new mothers who participate in the weekly My Baby & Me support group. Call 996.0111 to learn more. Same number to donate.

Just in time for a heat wave, a new law that allows a person to break into a locked car to save animals that may be at risk of overheating. Does this mean we’ll soon see hammers sold at the pet supply store?

— Val Robichaud

Send your quips, items and quotes to [email protected]