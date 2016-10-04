Glorious Bites at Gloria

Posted on October 4, 2016 by Sarah Stierch

Over 1,800 appetizer recipes were submitted from across the country to compete for the most “Glorious Bite” to pair with Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards’ Sonoma Brut.

After regional competitions to determine the finalists, the time has come to crown a winner.

A Top Chef style competition will take place on Saturday, October 15 at Gloria Ferrer in Sonoma. Three finalists will battle it out, with judges selecting a winner. The grand prize is $5,000 and the title of “the country’s best bite.”

The three finalists are Diane Williams (Auburn, CA), Jerry Edwards (Timonium, MD) and Chera Little (Leander, TX).

They’ll be battling it out with Triple “B” Wontons, Lobster and Brie Dogs, and Miso-Maple Glazed Cod Wonton-Cho’s with Crispy Bok Choy Slaw.

The live cook-off event will be emceed by wine educator and host of Check Please! Bay Area, Leslie Sbrocco. Judges include sommelier Chris Sawyer, Chef Jennifer Luttrell of Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company, and Sara Deseran, editor-at-large, San Francisco magazine.

Plenty of bubbles and appetizers will be served to guests and Chef Luttrell will also host a cooking demo.

Tickets start at $30-$38 for wine club members and $45 for the rest of us. 4 p.m.-7 p.m., 23555 Highway 121, Sonoma. Buy tickets at gloriousbites.com.

