Carter is best candidate

Posted on October 31, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

In reviewing all of the various materials, endorsements, and newspaper articles and recommendations before voting it became very clear to my wife and I that Jason Carter is the best candidate for the Sonoma County Board of Education, 1st. District.

For example, all four current Sonoma County Board of Education trustees have endorsed Jason Carter, not the incumbent who is running for re-election. Jason has also been endorsed by Supervisor Susan Gorin, both Mayors from Sonoma and Santa Rosa, and the Presidents of Sonoma Valley Unified Board of Education and the Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Education.

Jason’s entire personal and professional life revolves around supporting youth in reaching their educational and career goals. He is a former at-risk youth with substance abuse issues. He has come full circle to successfully create and implement a high school diploma, workforce development, and college and career mentoring programs for 16-24 old high school dropouts.He currently works for the City of Santa Rosa directing their anti-gang efforts.

Jason is the most mature, uniquely experienced and high energy candidate running for this important office. Join us in voting for Jason Carter.

Carrie & Dick Fogg, Sonoma