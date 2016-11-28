Sunflower Caffé team buys Breakaway Café

Posted on November 28, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Bob Rice, owner of the Breakaway Café, will retire and sell the popular restaurant, to the owners of another Sonoma hot spot, Sunflower Caffé.

“After over 20 years of working with people, they become like family,” said Rice. “I wanted to make sure that whoever took over would treat them the same way. Sunflower Caffé just felt like a perfect match.”

Breakaway has been voted “Best Breakfast'” multiple times in The Sun Reader Poll.

Going into their tenth year of business, James Hahn and Mila Chanamé, of the Sunflower Caffé and Chanamé Wines, will operate both restaurants. The official transfer date is January 23.

“This is something we’ve been discussing with Bob for almost three years now” said Hahn. “We want to keep what has made it successful and improve wherever else possible. Breakaway has a fantastic staff, a wonderful local following and that’s what we are investing in.”

“We wouldn’t have been able to expand like this without the right team.” said Chanamé. “Two of our longest standing employees and managers will be joining us as owners.”

Sunflower employees Aaron Mills and Melissa Cameron will co-own the Breakaway, and become partners in the Sunflower Caffé and Chanamé Wines as well.

Cameron, was born and raised in Sonoma. Now after years of managing the Sunflower Caffé full time, she is also graduating from Sonoma State University with a degree in business. Melissa she started at the Sunflower as a dishwasher “when I was 15 and worked my way through almost every position in the company, learning the ins and outs of the business.”

Mills joined the Sunflower Caffé seven years ago. “Aaron came from the L.A. movie scene, running a production company,” Hahn said. “ He’s skilled at making everybody’s lives easier by streamlining processes and developing structure — that was key in getting us where we are today.

The Sunflower team will join the Breakaway Café officially on January 23. Hours of operation at each restaurant will remain the same.

Sunflower Caffé, 421 First Street West, Sonoma. Open daily from 7am to 4pm. 707.996. 6645

Breakaway Café ,19101 Sonoma Highway Sonoma. Monday – Thursday 8am to 2pm and 5 to 9pm; Friday 8am to 2pm and 5 to 9:30pm; Saturday 8am to 3pm and 5-9:30pm; and Sunday 8am to 3pm and 5 to 9pm. 707.996.5949