Final tally: Sonoma’s leaf blower ban wins by 19 votes

Posted on November 30, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The final results of the November 8 election released today by the County Registrar of Voters confirm the passage of Measure V with 50.2 percent of the vote.

The total of no votes was 2,956, a mere 19 votes behind.

The result reinstates a city ordinance banning gas-powered leaf blowers but allowing electric/battery blowers to be used only Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ordinance was suspended when opponents submitted a petition to the City to put the measure on the General Election ballot. The ‘no’ campaign captured 49.8 percent of the vote total.