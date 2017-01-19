Sonoma City Council to hold special Farmers Market meeting

Posted on January 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma’s City Council has scheduled a special meeting on the night of January 23, 2017, beginning at 6P.M., to review the recommendations of the Ad Hoc council committee pertaining to the 2017 Tuesday night Farmers Market. Subsequent to the review, the council will vote on acceptance or rejection of the recommendations.

The recommendations are rather extensive, and include fee increases, moving the music venue to the Grinstead Amphitheater twice monthly, elimination of non-produce vendor stalls behind City Hall, reduction in the number, location and frequency of food trucks at the market, inclusion of local restaurants who wish to participate in the market, and the establishment of vendor booth fees in line with similar farmers market events in the Bay Area.

The recommendations of the Ad Hoc committee must be approved by a City Council Majority. Comments made previously by members of the council indicated that any changes would likely be “tweaks” but the list of recommendations may be viewed by vendors and the public as well more than that. By action of the council majority, the recommendations can be modified, eliminated or approved.

Pending the outcome of the vote of the full council at the special meeting, the Farmer’s Market management agreement may or may not be renewed for 2017.

The entire council packet can be seen online.