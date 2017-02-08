Hospital parcel tax increase on March ballot

Posted on February 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Residents of Sonoma Valley Health Care District will vote March 7 on raising the parcel tax from $195 a year to $250. This year’s Measure B, which requires a two-thirds majority to pass, also extends the tax for five years.

Imposed on all lots regardless of size, use or value, the current tax raises about $3 million for Sonoma Valley Hospital. The increase would push annual tax revenue to about $3.85 million.

The hospital, which runs at a perennial deficit, could use more revenue, backers admit, but asking for more than the 28 percent raise or a 10-year extension, could backfire with voters.

The proposed annual gain of $800,000 will be used primarily for 3 percent wage increases, according to District board member Peter Hohorst. It’s vital for the hospital to offer salaries competitive with other hospital in the area, he said, to maintain quality care and keep a stable employee base.

The parcel tax, instituted in 2002, was last approved in 2012 with 73 percent of the vote. If it fails on March 7, the tax would expire on June 1.

