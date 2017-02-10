Panel demand is about politics, not justice

Posted on February 10, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Citizen’s Advisory Committee action demanding that the Sheriff stop cooperating with federal immigration agents is absurd. He must obey the law when the feds have probable cause or a warrant of arrest. That is the law. And the U.S . Supreme Court stated that is the law enforcement standard for constitutional conduct by law enforcement.

The CAC is chasing a political agenda and not doing the work to improve relations with the Sheriff’s office.

The CAC claims it wants justice. Justice is for everyone including the Sherriff and Law Enforcement in general who are required to insure that everyone obeys the law.

The CAC expects law enforcement to respect and follow the law and at the same time the CAC wants the Sheriff to ignore the laws the CAC does not agree with. This is hypocritical and shows the true goals of the CAC to be a liberal drum beater, not a real advisory group.

The majority of the public does not want law enforcement to let known criminals released if customs has warrants or probable cause.

No law enforcement officer or department in this county enforces immigration laws based on immigration status or ethnicity. Law enforcement is so busy with other issues.

Joe Romano, JD, Retired Deputy Sheriff and former CAC board member