Why Kaiser members should support parcel tax

Posted on February 22, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Kaiser patients in the Sonoma Valley have a very good reason to vote “yes” on Sonoma Valley Hospital’s parcel tax extension that is coming up on the March ballot. I know that from my own experience.

I have been a healthy Kaiser member for many years, so it was only recently that I found out first-hand how important it is to have an Emergency Room only minutes away when you really need it. No 50-minute emergency transits “over the hill” — the ER is right here.

After coming up short of breath and with pains in my chest, I used my local Fire-Med membership to call an ambulance. When it came, I asked to be taken to Sonoma Valley Hospital. Any of us Kaiser patients in the Sonoma Valley can do that, but we have to ask.

In just a few minutes I was at the ER and being admitted without any waiting. I received top-quality care from a skilled medical team in their brand new facility, and my family was able to reach me easily to give me support in those first few crucial hours. Once I was stabilized, Kaiser made the inter-hospital transfer to their San Rafael facility at no extra cost. All paid for by my Kaiser coverage.

Later I needed follow-up services after being released from the hospital. Knowing that a contract is in place with Kaiser to do that, I asked my Kaiser health advisor to arrange for follow-up care through Sonoma Valley Hospital’s “Healing at Home” service. With their services close by, scheduling and follow-up care was easy, and I avoided many needless trips. Again, all paid for by my Kaiser coverage, but you have to ask.

So Kaiser members, be aware that you and your families have a big stake in the survival of Sonoma Valley Hospital, and its ER, in our Valley. It’s a small amount to pay when your life, or the life of a loved one, may depend on it. Vote “YES” on Measure B.

Norman Gilroy, Sonoma