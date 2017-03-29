Sonoma Valley Hospital delays sale of south lot

Posted on March 29, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Statement from Jane Hirsch, Sonoma Valley Health Care District Board Chair

March 29, 2017

The Sonoma Valley Health Care District held a Special Meeting today to discuss a recommendation to delay the South Lot proposal submission process. As decided at the Board’s Feb. 2, 2017 meeting, proposals for the development of all or a portion of the 2.83 acres of vacant land adjacent to the hospital parking lot were due on April 15, 2017 by 5:PM. Public Study Sessions had been scheduled for the Board to review proposals, and for the submitters to present their proposals, on April 17 and 19.

Given the failure of Measure B (the hospital Parcel Tax) on March 6th, concern was expressed that the original date for submission was no longer appropriate, as the future of the Hospital itself will be uncertain until the results of the election are known. Thus, both Board members and potential bidders may not be in a position to make reasonable judgments due to the uncertainty.

A recommendation was made to extend the proposal due date to June 15, 2017 at 5:PM, and after discussion, was approved by a unanimous vote. New Study Session dates will be determined at the upcoming April 6 Board meeting. Potential bidders will be notified immediately of the change in submission date, and the updated information will be available on the hospital’s website.