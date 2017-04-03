Film fest fades to black

It’s all over but the wine bottle recycling for the Sonoma International Film Festival, the four-day, 100-film and multiple party event that wrapped up Sunday night.

“What a great Festival,” enthused executive director Kevin McNeely. “We are still counting ticket stubs but this may have been the best attended in the whole 20 years. The weather was superb, parties were fun and swanky and the food and wine flowed. Can’t wait for next year.”

Highlights finclude the Backlot Tent themed parties, the Q & A with Angela Sarafyan of The Promise on Opening Night, the attendance of Jess Weixler of Money, Dee Wallace of the short film Charlie’s Gift, and the overflowing reception at the Zina Lounge at the Ledson Hotel for In Search of Fellini with critic Leonard Maltin and writer Nancy Cartwright and actress Maria Bello.

The Film Jury Award winners of the 20th Annual Sonoma International Film Festival were announced Saturday evening during the Red Carpet Celebration in the Backlot Tent:

Best American Independent Feature: June Falling Down (dir. Rebecca Weaver)

Best World Feature: Nelly (dir. Anne Raymond)

Best Documentary Feature: The Girl Who Saved My Life (dir. Hogir Hirori)

Best Animated Short: The Orchestra

Best Comedy Short: How You Look At It (dir. Wendy Seyb)

Best Documentary Short: Double Talk (dir. Jessica Bernstein-Wax)

Best Dramatic Short: A Tie Riceballs (dir. Shingo Usami) & Crisscross (dir. Michael Jackson)

Best World Short: On the Run (dir. Gianguido Spinelli)

The Audience Award winners were announced yesterday evening in the SIFF Village Backlot Tent, amidst the hubbub of the festival’s Closing Wrap Party.

The A3 Audience Award for Best Documentary: A Tie Perfume War (dir. Michael Melski) & James Beard: America’s First Foodie (dir. Elizabeth Federici)

The Stolman Audience Award for Best American Indie: Handsome Devil (dir. John Bulter)

SIFF Audience Award for Best World Cinema: My Mother’s Wound (dir. Ozan Aciktan)

Best Dramatic Shorts: Nocturne in Black (dir. Jimmy Keyrouz)

Best Comedy Shorts: The Games We Play (dir. Annika Marks, Rich Newey)

Best Documentary Short: Close Ties (dir. Zofia Kowalewska)

Best Animated Short: The Orchestra (dir. Mikey Hill)

Best Foreign Short: Sans Reponse (dir. William Papadin)