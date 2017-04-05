Mourning Brandon Barmore

Sonoma mourns the passing of Sonoma Valley High School senior Brandon Barmore, who died while on a service trip in Nicaragua on March 26. While swimming, he slipped underwater for an extended time. His parents, Margee and Phil Barmore, said chaperones and fellow students administered CPR and made every effort to save Brandon, who was rushed to a Managua hospital.

After their return from Nicaragua, the Barmores personally delivered news of his passing to the other students on the trip. They emphasized that that no one could have done anything to save him, and that Brandon did not suffer. They also shared how meaningful the trip, for the Sonoma-based nonprofit Seeds of Leaning (SOL), was to him.

A celebration of Brandon’s life, open to the public, will be held at the school gymnasium on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Brandon Barmore Memorial Fund, at Sonoma’s Bank of the West. A Brandon Barmore Memorial Go Fund Me Page will be set up for online donations.

His parents, friends and mentors remember an extraordinary young man

Brandon joined SVUSD in the 7th grade at Adele, very unsure and self-conscious of his braces and Harry Potter glasses. By 8th grade, he grabbed the helmet of his life and took off! He loved all people and once said, “Mom, the most interesting, substantial people are the ones quietly sitting on the sidelines of the school that others walk past.” He thoroughly poured himself into theater, cross-country, forensics, debate, and the Ecology Center, but mostly the lives of the dear and innumerable friends that he accumulated along the way. We lovingly request that you embrace him as he lived. Please remember him and keep his generous exuberance for life with us always. Please reach out to us, his family, with kind or funny remembrances or stories. Please know that your smiles and words when you see us will help us all heal together. His younger sister will be joining the Sonoma Valley High School community as a freshman next year. Please support her in the way that Brandon did, creating an environment where everyone felt included and valuable. We love all of you and are eternally grateful for the generous love you had for our beautiful son, Brandon.

— Margee and Phil Barmore

I taught Brandon when he was in 8th grade… he left no doubt in my mind that he would be someone who would make the world better. He was so joyful, quick to smile, friendly to everyone, full of curiosity, always ready to help, and full of positive energy. Brandon, you will never be forgotten. Thank you for all the joy that you spread in your tragically short time with us.

— Maria Moreno

When Brandon first came to Performing Arts Camp I knew him only as a kind and very friendly neighborhood kid. When we witnessed his acting debut we all knew he had a rare gift. He shared that gift not only with the younger campers, but with the staff. His presence was always joyful, funny and he cared about everyone

— Lisa Summers

My first memory of Brandon is from when he was less than an hour old. He had had a rather traumatic birth, but he himself was peaceful and serene. As Brandon grew, he seemed to take this same quality through his childhood. Even if circumstances were tumultuous around him, he was at peace… and oh, so funny! His joy and easy ways spread to all around him.

– Alison Lasley

Brandon was an extremely wise young man who had a gift for making everybody feel included and loved. His sense of humor, numerous talents and kind nature made him a role model for all. He will live forever in our hearts.

— Dom Tomassi and Mario Coronado, SOL

Brandon showed us that love has no barriers whatsoever, and I think that’s the greatest gift he’s left on this earth to all affected by his peaceful presence.

— Layla Schoeningh, SOL

Brandon was a bright light in our lives. He was very funny and had a smile for everyone. He was also a wonderful actor. He was easy to direct and was constantly coming up with incredible ideas about how to play the role. He had a constant flow of ideas and would enthusiastically try anything. It was very exciting to watch him work. Words cannot describe how much we all miss him.

— Jane Martin, SVHS Drama teacher

Brandon planted himself as a little but powerfully fertile seed in Mesas de Acicaya, the small community where he lived his last week of giving, of loving. Brandon planted himself in the hope of hundreds of children who dream about a future of prosperity and happiness. Brandon planted himself in our hearts.

— Julian Guevara, SOL Nicaragua

It is rare that one person can make so many happy, light up a room with their presence, and make people of all ages laugh so hard they can’t catch their breath. Brandon managed to be that unique person and more. His kindness and compassion were constantly on display, rivaled only by his sense of humor. We will miss your light, Brandon, and strive to bring it into our lives each day.

— Kimberly Rhoten