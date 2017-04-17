Attempted rape on Sonoma’s Overlook trail

Posted on April 17, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A female jogger was attacked Sunday afternoon by man who disappeared in the area of Norrbom Road and the Sonoma Overlook Trail.

The 24-year-old woman told investigators that she was jogging when a man yelled at her, than pushed from behind and fell onto the ground on the east side of Norrbom Road, which is the extension of First Street East as it extends up the hill past the Mountain Cemetery.

The suspect fell on top of the woman, punched her several times and attempted to rape her, reported Sgt. Spencer Crum. The woman was able to fight off the suspect, escape and call for help.

The suspect was described as a white male in his 50s with a white bushy beard, wearing a black zip up hooded sweatshirt, black sweater, black beanie and dirty jeans. The suspect was further described as “homeless looking,” according to the report.

Deputies, along with a K-9 team from the Santa Rosa Police Department, searched the area extensively on foot, while the Sheriff’s helicopter searched from the air. They were unable to locate the suspect.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help with this investigation. Anyone who witnessed someone matching this description in this area is asked to call 707.565.2185.

The Sheriff’s Department is advising that anyone using these trails or jogging in this area take extra precaution and immediately report any suspicious people or activity.