Sonoma Little League update

Posted on April 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Photo: Carson Smith (Bears) and Finn Parker (Angels) duke it out during their recent matchup at Paul’s Field. Parker won the battle, striking out Smith in the first inning, but Smith won the war as he connected later in the game for a Grand Slam leading the Bears to a 12-6 victory.

Standings (as of 4/17)

W L

Falcons 9 0

Bears 7 2

Mustangs 7 2

Angels 5 4

Tigers 3 6

Red Sox 2 6

Cardinals 2 6

Blue Jays 0 9

Falcons 6 Tigers 1

Jacob Schepp pitched a gem striking out 10 batters for the W. Brett Armitage homered and doubled, Jaden Vides homered and Dom Pucci added 2 hits for the Falcons. Max Harrison had 6 Ks and Lee Scott tripled for the Tigers.

Bears 12 Angels 6

Carson Smith led the Bears on the mound with 9 Ks and his grand slam capped an 11-run 5th inning. Gianni Natuzzi had 2 hits and Andrew Bonfigli added a clutch 2 RBI double. Finn Parker struck out 9 and hit a HR while Enzo Masciorini added a bases-loaded 2B for the Angels.

Red Sox 12 Blue Jays 7

Sam Cutting and Grant Boydell each hit 2 HRs and Nick Sebastiani added another as the Red Sox exploded for 5 HRs. Luke Gruendle got the win on the mound. Niles Francis added his first HR of the season for the Blue Jays.

Mustangs 22 Cardinals 9

Landon Waldrop led the Mustangs barrage going 4-4 with 2 HRs and 6 RBI and Reed McKale added 3 hits, 5 RBI. The Cards got 3 hits from Erik Cab and HR from Owen Miller.

Falcons 12 Bears 8

Jaden Vides pitched 4 innings of 1-hit ball, striking out 10. Brett Armitage led the Falcons attack going 3-5 with 5 RBI and 3 R. Cody Morton laced a bases loaded double and Grant Kiser added a towering HR. The Bears comeback fell short highlighted by Andrew Bonfigli’s HR and Luke Giusto’s 2 RBI double.

Mustangs 12 Blue Jays 1

The Mustangs got HRs from TJ Martindale and Mikey Dewitt to down the Blue Jays.

Angels 6 Tigers 5

Luke Demartini hit a clutch 3-run HR for the Angels, while Max Harrison added a HR for the Tigers.

Bears 10 Red Sox 4

The Red Sox jumped out to a 3-1 lead on a Luke Gruendle single in the 3rd. Andrew Bonfigli answered for the Bears with a three-run HR, plus added a double and tossed three scoreless innings for the Win.

Cardinals 9 Blue Jays 6

Jack Spencer got the W and Wyatt Pagh homered for the Cardinals.

Mustangs 3 Angels 2

Reed McKale outdueled Finn Parker in an old-fashioned pitchers duel. Austin Hughes homered for the Mustangs as they squeaked out the win.

Falcons 8 Cardinals 6

Jacob Schepp got the win and Brett Armitage had 2 hits for the Falcons, who also got clutch two-out RBI singles from Eli Lawrence and Oisin Heffernan. Nick Scevola had a solo HR for the Cardinals.

Tigers 16 Blue Jays 0

Strong pitching and hitting from Anthony DeTorres and Julian Brenek along with big hits from Hudson Giarritta and Max Harrison, who went deep again for his 3rd HR of the season.

Mustangs 10 Red Sox 0

Heraclio Zamora’s tossed a masterful no-hitter, and also went deep for his first HR of the year.

Falcons 10 Angels 5

Dom Pucci pitched 4 shutout innings as the Falcons held the Angels to 3 hits. Jaden Vides homered for Falcons going 2-4 with 3 RBI. Brett Armitage and Eli Lawrence each added 2 hits and 2 RBI. Enzo Masciorini led the Angels going 1-3 with an RBI.

Bears 7 Tigers 3

Ben Sebastiani pitched 5 strong innings and was 2-4 at the plate with a 2B, 2 RBI and 2R. Andrew Bonfigli added a HR and a double. Max Harrison blasted his 4th HR of the season for the Tigers.

2017 Home Run Leader Board

Carson Smith (Bears) – 6

Nicolas Sebastiani (Red Sox) – 5

Jaden Vides (Falcons) – 5

Max Harrison (Tigers) – 4

Gianni Natuzzi (Bears) – 4

– Report and photo by Johnny Armitage