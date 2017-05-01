Inmate uses bed-sheet rope to escape Santa Rosa facility

Posted on May 1, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

An inmate was discovered missing from Santa Rosa’s North County Detention Facility this morning after his clothing was found along the perimeter fence at about 8:30 a.m.

The escapee has been identified as 27-year-old Richard Medina of Windsor. He is also known as Ricardo Medina.

Medina had stuffed clothing and bedding inside a sheet to make it look like he was asleep in his cell. Deputies also located tied bed sheets in a nearby garbage can, suggesting that the inmate climbed over the fence that is topped with razor wire.

Medina has been in custody on charges of battery and assault with a deadly weapon. He was scheduled for release on September 3, 2017.

His conviction dates back to a 2013 incident where he was with gang members when a fight broke out in Windsor, leading to the injury of a rival gang member.

The facility is located at 2254 Ordinance Road, near the Santa Rosa airport.

If anyone sees Medina or knows of his whereabouts, the Sheriff’s Office urges them to call 911 immediately.