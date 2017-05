Costume party is off the wall

Posted on May 7, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Picasso talks and the Munch may actually scream at the Come As You Art Celebration, a museum-themed costume party on Saturday, May 13, at Andrews Hall.

A fundraiser for the Sonoma Community Center, the event welcomes guests dressed as their favorite artist, performer or piece of art. (Rodin’s advice: don’t overthink it).

The bash includes hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and live music with Vitamin Girl. (Warhol fans: bring your own soup). $100. 276 E. Napa St. 938.4626. Sonomacommunitycenter.org.