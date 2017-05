Mother’s Day piano recital

Posted on May 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The perfect soundtrack to a lovely Mother’s Day: The Jack London Piano Club presents a springtime concert, a diverse repertoire ranging from classical to popular music, on Sunday, May 14.

Performed by Jud Goodrich, Deborah Knapp, Michael O’Brien, Rubina Mazurka, Esfir Ross and Jim Wittes. 2 to 4:30 p.m.

$20 includes parking and refreshments. Jack London State Park, Glen Ellen. 707.938.5216.