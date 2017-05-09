‘Community All-Star’ honored by Hanna Boys Center

Posted on May 9, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

In recognition of 25 years of service to Hanna Boys Center, Mary Jo Potter has been named the 2017 winner of the Hanna Community All-Star Award.

“It’s a great honor to have been selected to receive this award for my work at Hanna,” Potter said. “I was extremely surprised since I have spent so many years here and I have seen the organization learn and evolve so much over time.”

The award was presented by former Hanna Board Chair Jack Bertges (pictured) at a gala reception on April 22.

At Hanna, Potter has served as the board chair, been involved in strategic planning, served on the most recent Capital Campaign Committee, chaired multiple Board committees, and volunteered at countless Hanna events.

Her service and value to Hanna has been immeasurable, Bertges said.

As a consultant and investor, Potter has been actively involved in the healthcare industry for more than 30 years. Having sold her initial company to McGraw-Hill, she has started and sold a number of subsequent organizations, and has been an active investor in early stage innovators in health care.

She has also served on several boards, including CHW/Dignity, CHI, CHRISTUS, Ocular Sciences, the University of California School of Public Health and three other private companies.

Potter’s education credits include Stanford University’s Executive MBA program, a Master’s in Public Policy and Education from Northwestern University, and a Bachelor’s in Sociology and Philosophy from Siena Heights University.

She has served on the boards of seven non-profits. Hanna’s Board, Potter said, “has worked collectively along with the organization toward a great vision, and it’s truly gratifying to see so much accomplished.”

Photo by William Murray