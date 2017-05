Petaluma Adobe ‘living history day’

The 1840’s Mexican California era comes to life outside the two story adobe walls of General Vallejo’s original rancho headquarters, with vaqueros, traders, cooks, crafts men and women, and others who lived in Old California.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Picnics okay; no food available on site. $3, small children free. 3325 Adobe Road, Petaluma.