Quarryhill’s garden party

Posted on May 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley’s Quarryhill Botancial Garden hosts its fifth annual fundraiser, “Wild Collections: Expeditions for Education.” The outdoor party within the lush woodland gardens, with cocktails and Asian-inspired cuisine set among the beauty of Spring blossoms and foliage. Music by the Raquel Berlind jazz band.

A benefit for science education programs. 5:30 to 8 p.m. $125-$145. 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. Quarryhillbg.org.