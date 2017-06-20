Hospital board to hear proposals for empty lot

Posted on June 20, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Proposals for sale or development of the 2.83-acre Sonoma lot owned by the hospital will be presented to Sonoma Valley Health Care District Board on Thursday, June 22, 5 p.m. in the hospital basement conference room.

The board issued a request for proposals for the empty lot, at the intersection of Fourth St West and West MacArthur, with a June 15 deadline. Public comment will be taken on each proposal at the meeting.

The board has scheduled a “Closed Session” (out of public view) on June 26 as advised by District Counsel to discuss the proposals and to begin negotiations.

Along with an adjacent lot that may or may not be included in any proposed project, the 4+ acres space – larger than the current hospital footprint — is the largest undeveloped land in the town of Sonoma.