Who’s your muse?

Posted on July 22, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Josh Cutler | For The Sun — A muse is your source of inspiration. Throughout history, people have turned to the seven Greek muses to inspire them. Today, however, we’re less traditional. Author Stephen King’s muse, for instance, is a cigar chomping weird little dude who lives in the basement. George Lucas’s muse is an Alaskan Malamute.

The Sonoma Community Center, which, itself is a source of inspiration for artists and potters, musicians and thespians around the Valley, has an annual tradition of choosing a local notable as its muse and then celebrating him or her with a big party. That has been a local must-have ticket since 2006.

“The muses have always played a role in Valley of the Moon mythology,” explains Margaret Hatcher who, herself, has played a leading role at the Community Center for more than ten years. “The first Muse was Jack London, but we had others who weren’t as famous but still movers-and-shakers in the Valley.”

Asked who those less well-known honorees might be, Hatcher suggests the 2010 Muse, Nicholas Carriger (of Carriger Road fame) and the feisty, remarkable Mary Ellen Pleasant (2014), an abolitionist and entrepreneur. Both were inspired by the Valley and loved living here.

“Any living Muses?” we asked. “Definitely. Chuck Williams was our Muse in 2012 at age 99. It was his Williams-Sonoma brand that made ‘Sonoma’ a household word,” Hatcher reminds us. “His celebration was at Ramekins and truly spectacular,” she adds.

We next talked to Holly Kyle, something of an inspiration herself if you are into world-class, gold medal synchronized swimming stars. She and husband, Steve, are this year’s co-chairs for the Muse of 2017.

“Who’s the Muse?” we asked her. “Well,” she said leading up to the name as if she were revealing the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor, “it’s someone who is the source of inspiration for the entire community but particularly for us at the Community Center. A guy who has cared for and repaired and improved the Center for at least 20 years.”

“We’re listening,” we told her, hoping she’d quickly get to the name. But she went on, “This gentleman single-handedly managed and oversaw the $2 million retrofitting of our hundred-year-old building for seismic safety, he created the a full-scale professional kitchen and comfortable dining with funding from Rotary. And,” she added, “speaking of Rotary, they helped him completely reimagine Andrews Hall into the best venue for theatrical productions in the Valley.”

“Well, who is it,” we asked somewhat impatiently?

“Why, it’s Jack Lundgren,” of course. “As if you couldn’t guess,” she said with a knowing wink.

The theme for the celebration is ‘The House that Jack ReBuilt.’ So, Jack Lundgren. That makes perfect sense. According to Jack’s own humbly told story, he moved to Sonoma in the “late Nineteen-hundreds” and fell in love with the Valley. Originally, he came here as the construction superintendent at Suzanne Brangham’s famous restaurant, the General’s Daughter. They’ve been together ever since. Jack and Suzanne have tirelessly supported the Community Center as if it were their home.

“Now,” Jack tells us, “the building is in dire need of further maintenance. Especially after the rains last winter, we had to do something immediately about the foundation. This spring, trying to get a handle on what needs to be done, in what priority and at what cost. There’s much to do.”

“It’s a fact,” says John Gurney, the incoming executive director. “Without Jack’s tireless dedication and work, one of the most iconic and popular buildings in the Valley could have closed.”

So, that’s the news on the Muse. It’s Jack Lundgren. The Celebration will be on August 12 right on the very campus of the Community Center. In the heart of the community, of course.

According to Steve Kyle, co-chair, “we’re going to doll up the place like no one has ever seen before. Tents and lights and the unveiling of the new Secret Garden! Elaine Bell is doing the cooking and you can come in you fanciest overalls and construction couture! The ‘signature’ cocktail will probably be a Rusty Nail.”

It promises to be a celebration not just of Jack Lundgren but the entire community. You can find more information and get your tickets at sonomacommunitycenter.org/muse, or call the Center’s front desk at (707) 938-4626 x1, or stop by the office at 276 East Napa Street from 10AM-4PM.