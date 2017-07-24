Deadline for Groundwater Advisory Committees applications

Posted on July 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Applications are due Monday, July 31 for board-appointed members of groundwater advisory committees for the Sonoma Valley

The advisory committees – also forming for Petaluma Valley and Santa Rosa Plain — will provide input and feedback on policies, programs and projects to the newly created boards of the area groundwater sustainability agencies.

These agencies were formed to meet the requirements of California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), which went into effect in 2015.

“We need communicators,” said Susan Gorin, Chair of the Sonoma Valley GSA board. “A key role of committee members will be sharing what they learn with the broader community, so that people who live in the basins understand what is happening and why it’s happening.”

Each advisory committees will include at least one representative from the following categories: rural residential well owner, agriculture, business and environmental. Petaluma Valley and Sonoma Valley include at-large seats.

Advisory committee terms will be two-years (after initial staggered terms), and the advisory committees will meet every other month for two to three hours. Advisory committee members should also expect to spend several hours reading materials and preparing for meetings.

The Sonoma Valley Advisory Committee consists of 12 members, six of which will be appointed by the Sonoma Valley GSA board. The board is seeking one rural residential well owner, one agricultural representative, one environmental representative, one business representative and two “at-large” community representatives (preferably one who is a hydrogeologist or geologist and one can represent disadvantaged community interests).

Strong consideration will be given to candidates who have the backing of multiple organizations or individuals within their interest group.

Go to http://sonomacountygroundwater.org/sv-advisory-committee/ for the application and more information. The deadline for submitting applications is July 31, 2017 at 5 p.m.