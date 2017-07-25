First report: Sonoma bank robbery

The Sonoma Police Department received a call of a bank robbery that occurred just after noon today. The robber exiting Rabobank was described as an African male adult wearing a green sweater, baggy blue jeans and had a mesh black mask.

No guns or weapons were brandished, according to the report.

He was further described as about 5-9″-5’10” tall, 30-35 years old, wearing a long sleeved olive green tee shirt with a yellow emblem.

He was last seen walking SB on Broadway from the Rabobank on First Street West and Maple.

This information is very preliminary and subject to change. The Police Department is asking for the public’s help. If anyone spots someone matching this description, please call 911 immediately.