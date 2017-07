Sonoma PD’s ‘Night Out’ at Farmers Market

Posted on July 31, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Police Department has partnered with the Tuesday Night Farmers Market to celebrate “National Night Out” on August 1.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Chief Brett Sackett encourages all the community to stop by and to say hello.