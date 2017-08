‘Jazz Jedi master’ in Sonoma concert

In a long, rich career of touring and recording, saxophonist and vocalist Richard Howell has explored a spectrum of music spanning blues, jazz, Latin and soul. Collaborators over the years include Etta James, Chaka Khan, Buddy Guy, Jimmy Smith, Charlie Musselwhite, Joe Taj Mahal and Pete Escovedo.

On August 19, Howell, dubbed the “jazz Jedi master” by KQED, brings his group Sudden Changes to the Sebastiani Theatre for a 7:30 p.m. show. $25. 476 First St. E. Sebastianitheatre,com.