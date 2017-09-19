A surprise announcement from Sonoma Market, where longtime manager Al Minero, at left with his replacement, Cody Moody, is stepping away from the job he’s held since 2008. “I’m taking about a year off to see if I like retirement,’ Minero said. “But maybe I’ll come back; we’ll see,” said Minero, one of Sonoma’s most familiar faces.
Photo and reporting by Jonathan Farrell
3 thoughts on “Big change at Sonoma Market”
Sonoma market is now officially no longer Sonoma market.
So sad Will miss you
Comeback Don’t go! You are so important to the Sonoma Market identity. The James Bond of Sonoma!