Big change at Sonoma Market

Posted on September 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A surprise announcement from Sonoma Market, where longtime manager Al Minero, at left with his replacement, Cody Moody, is stepping away from the job he’s held since 2008. “I’m taking about a year off to see if I like retirement,’ Minero said. “But maybe I’ll come back; we’ll see,” said Minero, one of Sonoma’s most familiar faces.

Photo and reporting by Jonathan Farrell