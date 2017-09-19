Archives

Big change at Sonoma Market

Posted on September 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

IMG_2682 (2)

A surprise announcement from Sonoma Market, where longtime manager Al Minero, at left with his replacement, Cody Moody, is stepping away from the job he’s held since 2008. “I’m taking about a year off to see if I like retirement,’ Minero said. “But maybe I’ll come back; we’ll see,” said Minero, one of Sonoma’s most familiar faces.

Photo and reporting by Jonathan Farrell

