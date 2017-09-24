Fall into organizing

Posted on September 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

By Kari Wishingrad | For The Sonoma Sun

The days still may be still plenty, but the Summer season has come to a close. Kids are back at school, vacations are over and we are heading into the Holiday season and the end of the year is in sight. My, how time flies.

Fall is the time to take on the undone projects we promised ourselves we would attend to back in early January when we made our resolutions. What have you forgotten or overlooked?

This is a good time to take note and self reflect. What is it that you would like to accomplish and tidy up prior to the year ending? As nature begins to go dormant, downsizing and de-cluttering your home is a great way to prepare to finish off the year.

With your obligations met and your house in order, you will have more time to focus on enjoying the season and welcoming in a New Year.

Ask yourself: What am I holding onto and what do I no longer need? In evaluating how you manage your home, office and personal space, ask what’s working or not working? Are there old items that look dingy and out of date? Do any of your clothes have holes, stains or no longer fit you?

If you are not happy within your home or office for any reason, then it is sucking energy and pulling you down, whether you are actually conscious of it or not. De-cluttering is not just a chore, it’s about getting your life in order. You benefit not only in the quality of our physical space but also in your emotional life and overall ability to function.

When I chose the tagline for my business, “Clear your clutter, Shift your Life” so many years ago, I could not even begin to understand how true that was on so many levels.

Over the year I have witnessed major life shifts such as securing new jobs, finding new relationships, and overall improvement in the level of happiness.

Marie Kondo, best-selling author of “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” talks about keeping the items that only spark joy. It’s good advice.

I invite you to look throughout your home, and, bit by bit, go through each drawer, closet and shelf to identify what you no longer enjoy, use or appreciate. Get rid of those things and if necessary replace them with new items that make you feel good. Keep in mind, only replace what you have a need for. Do not buy anything if you do not have a place to put it.

Start small, such as the sock drawer and as you can, work your way through your home.

Organizing may seem straightforward on paper. But, when you actually get to work, there are commonly more obstacles than originally thought. Many people are simply not self-starters, some are too emotionally attached to their belongings, and others may simply be overwhelmed by the amount of work to do. If you are feeling stuck, consider hiring a professional organizer.

In completing your desire to be organized, it will make you feel better. When you honor your promises to yourself, you become happier. What a wonderful way to head into the Holidays.

Kari Wishingrad is a professional organizer in Sonoma. Reach her at [email protected]. Organizingbykari.com.