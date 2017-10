Funny girls

Posted on October 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

One of the highlight acts of Sonoma Laughfest is the “comedy band” Erin & MeLissa, an L.A-based duo that “delivers bad news beautifully” with musical comedy: one on guitar and the other on trombone, which is pretty funny right there.

The night includes a solid lineup of stand-ups, sketch comedy and improv, with acts from SF, LA and NYC. Friday, October 13. 7 p.m. $27 advance, $32 door. Sebastiani Theatre. Sonomalaughfest.com.