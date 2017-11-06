On tap: beer release party to benefit firefighters

Posted on November 6, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Springs Brewing Company throws its annual Sottile Red release party on November 11 to mark the anniversary of the three-alarm blaze that torched the back of its home at 19449 Riverside Drive.

The event, with food and live music, takes place from 1 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot and taproom, with proceeds going to benefit Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association.

“While this partnership stemmed from a tragedy, we appreciate all the local support, especially the past few weeks” said Captain Tom Deely, president of SVFA. “We love this event and we hope the community will join us. It’s the local businesses like Sonoma Springs and individuals in our community who make Sonoma such a great place to serve and protect.”

The second annual event commemorates the response led by the Sonoma Fire Department to put out a major fire in the building back in November of 2014, which imperiled the completion of our current brewing facility.

This year’s event will provide the community with an opportunity to thank all the local firefighter and first responder heroes of the recent wildfires, said Derek Drennan.

“The past two weeks have been harrowing for everyone Drennan said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those directly impacted by this event, along with those whose lives have been disrupted by the dangers that will persist until the fires are out. And our heartfelt thanks go to the first responders and local authorities working 24/7 to protect lives and property.”

Dernan describes Sottile Red, a super-limited release created in collaboration with the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association, is a double red ale brewed with Simcoe and Citra hops for a unique citrus flavored finish.

Sonoma Springs will release the beer as part of the November 11 event. Also on tap: music by Rubber Soul, plus beer, brats and merchandise on sale.

Proceeds from the sale of this special brew, until it sells out, will benefit the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association.

“We are super excited to brew this beer with a specially made yeast donated by GigaYeast and boatloads of Galaxy and Motueka hops,” said Drennan. “Like all other Sonoma Pride beers, proceeds will go to benefit victims of the wildfires in Northern California.”