Two new Valley spots for Food Bank visits

The Redwood Empire Food Bank has added two new Sonoma Valley locations, Glen Ellen and Kenwood, to its network of disaster-response food distribution locations.
Offering fresh produce and staple groceries at locations throughout Sonoma County, Station 39-90 is completely free and open to anyone impacted by the Sonoma Complex Fires. The new Valley locations will provide service on Saturday, November 18.
This week’s County schedule:
Tuesday, November 14
Coddingtown Center, Behind JC Penney | 8:00 am – 10:00 am | 733 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa
Saint Leo’s Church | 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm | 601 Agua Caliente Road, Boyes Hot Springs
Wednesday, November 15
The Redwood Empire Food Bank | 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm | 3990 Brickway Boulevard, Santa Rosa
Thursday, November 16
Church of Latter Day Saints | 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm | 8100 Valentine Ave, Sebastopol
Driven Raceway | 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm | 4601 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park
Friday, November 17
Petaluma Marin Fairgrounds | 9:00 am – 11:00 am | 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma
Coddingtown Center, Behind JC Penney | 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm | 733 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa
Saturday, November 18
The Redwood Empire Food Bank | 9:00 am – 12:30 pm | 3990 Brickway Boulevard, Santa Rosa
Saint Leo’s Church | 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm | 601 Agua Caliente Road, Boyes Hot Springs
St. Patrick’s Church | 8:45 am – 9:30 am | 9000 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood (main parking lot)
Jack London Village | 10:15 am – 11:00 am | 14301 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen (north parking lot)
While Station 3990 is serving those directly affected by the fires, the REFB has food resources available to anyone in our community who is facing hunger. If you were not directly impacted by the fires but are in need of food assistance, please reach out to our Food Connections office at (707) 523-7903 between 9:00 am – 5:30 pm Monday through Friday.
The Food Bank is still in need of non-perishable foods to help feed those who were, and continue to be, displaced by the fires. Please bring non-perishable food donations — trail mix, nuts, peanut butter, shelf-stable breakfast items, jerky, fruit cups, pureed vegetables for babies and toddlers, Ensure for toddlers and seniors, high protein granola or nut bars — to 3990 Brickway Boulevard, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 until 3:00 pm today.