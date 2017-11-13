Two new Valley spots for Food Bank visits

Posted on November 13, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Redwood Empire Food Bank has added two new Sonoma Valley locations, Glen Ellen and Kenwood, to its network of disaster-response food distribution locations.

Offering fresh produce and staple groceries at locations throughout Sonoma County, Station 39-90 is completely free and open to anyone impacted by the Sonoma Complex Fires. The new Valley locations will provide service on Saturday, November 18.

This week’s County schedule:

Tuesday, November 14

Coddingtown Center, Behind JC Penney | 8:00 am – 10:00 am | 733 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa

Saint Leo’s Church | 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm | 601 Agua Caliente Road, Boyes Hot Springs

Wednesday, November 15

The Redwood Empire Food Bank | 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm | 3990 Brickway Boulevard, Santa Rosa

Thursday, November 16

Church of Latter Day Saints | 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm | 8100 Valentine Ave, Sebastopol

Driven Raceway | 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm | 4601 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park

Friday, November 17

Petaluma Marin Fairgrounds | 9:00 am – 11:00 am | 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

Coddingtown Center, Behind JC Penney | 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm | 733 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa

Saturday, November 18

The Redwood Empire Food Bank | 9:00 am – 12:30 pm | 3990 Brickway Boulevard, Santa Rosa

Saint Leo’s Church | 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm | 601 Agua Caliente Road, Boyes Hot Springs

St. Patrick’s Church | 8:45 am – 9:30 am | 9000 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood (main parking lot)

Jack London Village | 10:15 am – 11:00 am | 14301 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen (north parking lot)

While Station 3990 is serving those directly affected by the fires, the REFB has food resources available to anyone in our community who is facing hunger. If you were not directly impacted by the fires but are in need of food assistance, please reach out to our Food Connections office at (707) 523-7903 between 9:00 am – 5:30 pm Monday through Friday.

The Food Bank is still in need of non-perishable foods to help feed those who were, and continue to be, displaced by the fires. Please bring non-perishable food donations — trail mix, nuts, peanut butter, shelf-stable breakfast items, jerky, fruit cups, pureed vegetables for babies and toddlers, Ensure for toddlers and seniors, high protein granola or nut bars — to 3990 Brickway Boulevard, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 until 3:00 pm today.