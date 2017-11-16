Plaza of light

Posted on November 16, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma flips the switch on the holiday season on November 18 with the fifth annual Lighting of the Plaza as the eight-acre park will come aglow with 100,000+ sparkling lights.

The festive gathering music, holiday treats and more, including a performance by members of the Transcendence Theatre Company at 5 p.m.

The event begins at 4 p.m. with “Love is in the Air” presentations by community leaders, and a live band performance on stage in front of City Hall. Hot cider, hot chocolate, and cookies are complimentary. Guests are invited to bring beverages, including beer and wine, to the Lighting of the Historic Sonoma Plaza event.

The lights will be lit each night through December 31, 2017.