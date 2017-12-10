Meet Dulce Mexicano, the Youth of the Year

Posted on December 10, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun



From four teens recognized for achievement in the face of adversity, Dulce Mexicano is the Sonoma Valley Boys and Girls Clubs Youth of the Year. The eighth annual honor recognizes service to the club, community and family; academic success; strong moral character; life goals; and poise and public speaking ability.

The other finalists were Ilse Arias, Pravee Watthanewes and Miranda Zuniga.

Mexicano, the youngest finalist, made an impact well beyond her years. Once a victim of bullying, she helped organize the club’s Girls United program, which stood up against bullying. She lead the effort, creating a video documenting the effects of bullying, and a wall where club members posted their pledge to stand against bullying.

“I am no longer that quiet girl who will let people walk all over her,” she said. “Before you is a strong, intelligent, young woman.”

A Member of the Month is recognized at each BGCSV school site and a teen Member of the Month is also recognized. From these 12 teens, four Youth of the Year candidates are selected.

Youth of the Year candidates are high school juniors or seniors who demonstrate a significant arc of change. Many candidates face incredible personal challenges at home and in school. These teens might not be recognized outside of The Club, but because of their relationships with Club staff, their struggles are acknowledged and their triumphs affirmed.

The award program honors their achievements and celebrates their next steps.

The Youth of the Year recipient receives a $2,000 scholarship and a new laptop computer from the August Sebastiani Foundation. Each teen candidate receives a $500 scholarship from the Foundation.

The ceremony was held November 30. Additional honorees Fernando Andrade of Adele Harrison School, named Athlete of the Year; and SVHS senior Joseph Anguilo, the Carole Downing Volunteer of the Year.

Dulce Mexicano In her own words

I always hear my parents telling me to be a good person because the world gives back to those who are good. When I was 12 I was bullied by a boy, he told me I was such a ghost. He called me a ghost because I was so quiet and shy. I felt invisible for a couple of years because a person labeled me and I started to believe it. I became a ghost, I became quiet. I then met some friends who got me onto the wrong path and I started going out and coming home late. These friends then tried to get me involved with drugs. The moment they brought up drugs I knew this was not for me, and so I went back to my old friends and luckily they had their arms wide open for me.

They started helping me with my anxiety and they started taking me out to new places. I met some great friends who got me out of my comfort zone. My best friend introduced me to the Club. I was once scared to go to the Club because I thought the people were not going to like me. I then began going and I got comfortable. I met Johana the college and career program manager and she was like a guardian angel because she listened to me and really gave me helpful advice.

One of the thing I became very involved in was the girls empowerment group called Girls United , which Johana had started. Through this group I started mentoring two of the amazing middle school girls. Tita and Ashley. I became more connected to the valley and community because this group gave me the opportunity to see the world differently.

Through the Girls United group I was able to share my story about being bullied when I was younger. Johana was working on a video during a bullying prevention week so that club members could share their stories. I was able to finally come out of my shell and voice what had happened to, the negative messages that I had internalized, and most importantly, what I was doing so that it that it wouldn’t happen to anyone else. Through this project, I was able to talk to my peers about how bullying can impact someone and ask them to take a pledge to not stay quiet when they see bullying. This was one of my most memorable experiences because it allowed me to bring change to my community.

Because of the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley, I am no longer that quiet girl who will let people walk all over her. Before you is a strong, intelligent, young woman who who is ready to conquer whatever obstacles she encounters.