Glen Ellen’s festive Saturday

Posted on December 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Two fun, free holiday events come to Glen Ellen on Saturday, December 16.

From 9 a.m. to noon, Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue will host a candy-cane making session at the firehouse, 13445 Arnold Dr.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, it’s the 16th annual “Caroling with the Clydesdales” gathering will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Santa, singing, cookies and cocoa, and a team of majestic horses.