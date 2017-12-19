Gang member gets 16 years for shooting into Springs apartment building

Posted on December 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A Sonoma man has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison for shooting into the home of a rival gang member last March. David Wade Morgan III, 27, plead no contest to felony charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, as well as the crime of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges resulted from an incident on March 23, 2017 when Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an 11 a.m. report of a single gunshot at an apartment complex in Boyes Hot Springs.

“This defendant shot into an apartment complex in the middle of the day while there were several young children around,” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch. “It is extremely fortunate that one of them was not struck and injured or killed.”

A deputy found a .380 caliber bullet casing while searching the parking lot. Deputies then detained Morgan, who was attempting to leave the area as a passenger in a vehicle. They searched Morgan and found a handgun, matching the caliber of the bullet casing, hidden inside a plastic bag taped to his groin area.

Other evidence, including a forensic download of Morgan’s cell phone, suggested that Morgan had retaliated for an attack a week earlier, when a rival gang member shot at his vehicle, according to the DA’s statement.

Morgan served a prison sentence in 2007.

“Coupled with his significant criminal history, the defendant’s prison sentence is well earned,” Ravitch said.