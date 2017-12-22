The counting of the birds

Posted on December 22, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Nature lovers and birders of all levels are invited to be part of the 13th annual Sonoma Valley Christmas Bird Count, the area’s largest citizen science event, on Friday, December 29.

Last year over 100 participants from surrounding communities counted 170 species in a 24-hour period.

This National Audubon tradition started in New York’s, Central Park 118 years ago and now has over 2,100 designated CBC’s throughout the Americas. All the Audubon Christmas Bird Count areas are standardized to a 15-mile diameter circle. The center point of the Sonoma Valley circle is near Arnold Drive and Orange Street in Sonoma.

For its diverse habitats and location on the Pacific Flyway, the designated Sonoma Valley circle is ranked among the best bird counts in the U.S. and attracts experienced birders from across Northern California.

Much of the 15-mile diameter circle will access private land. “Many areas of the birding circle have been significantly damaged by fire,” according to Tom Rusert, the event’s co-founder, so the census results may be quite different this year. “We are fortunate to have over 10 years of data.”

To participate, e-mail the count compiler, Gene Hunn, at [email protected], to be assigned to an area team where help is needed. Drivers, spotters and counters greatly assist the experienced birders.

Feeder watch participants are also welcomed to participate in the tally. Visit sonomabirding.com for additional information or phone 415.302.5601.

Dress for hiking and the anticipated weather and plan on birding for the full day. Bring binoculars, spotting scopes and bird guides. Sonoma Ecology Center will assist with auditing the tabulation.

All observers and volunteers are welcome to join the tabulation dinner celebration at Sonoma Community Center, following the count at 4:30 p.m. Dinner is $10 at the door. Please RSVP to [email protected]